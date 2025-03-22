Write Together at the Library

Are you an aspiring writer or working on your next great story? Join fellow writers for an evening of creativity and collaboration. Bring your preferred writing tools—be it notebooks, laptops, or tablets—and engage in writing prompts, sprints, and dedicated quiet time to advance your projects. This supportive environment is ideal for writers at all stages. RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena. Tuesday, March 18, from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Registration is required; for more information and to register, visit https://www.rcscommunitylibrary.org/calendar/.​

Senior Cinema: ‘Conclave’

Enjoy a captivating afternoon movie screening of “Conclave,” which delves into the secretive process of selecting a new pope. Follow Cardinal Lawrence (portrayed by Ralph Fiennes) as he navigates conspiracies and secrets that could shake the very foundation of the Church. RCS Community Library, 95 Main St., Ravena. Wednesday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. No registration is required.