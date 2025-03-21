Thursday Afternoon Movie:

The Sons of Katie Elder

Enjoy a classic movie screening of “The Sons of Katie Elder.” Trivia will precede the film, and snacks and drinks will be available. The screening is on Thursday, March 20, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library. For more information, visit voorheesvillelibrary.org.

Tim O’Shea & Friends:

Irish Folk Music

Experience Irish folk music performed by Tim O’Shea from Killarney, Ireland, accompanied by Paudy Timoney on fiddle and guitar, and Irish dancer Annmarie Acosta. The performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library. Details are available at voorheesvillelibrary.org.

Creativity Lab: Cupcake Decorating

Teens can unwind by learning cupcake decorating techniques using frosting, candy, and sprinkles. This session takes place on Friday, March 21, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library. Registration is required and can be completed at voorheesvillelibrary.org.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Children are invited to wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal for a storytime session. The stuffed animals will stay overnight at the library, with pickup the following day between 2:30 and 4 p.m. The event is on Friday, March 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library. Registration is required at voorheesvillelibrary.org.

Magic & More:

Collectible Card Games

Fans of Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon can bring their card decks to play, compare collections, and trade with others. The session is on Sunday, March 23, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library. Registration is required and can be completed at voorheesvillelibrary.org.

Grab & Go for Adults

Adults can pick up a craft kit from the information desk to complete at home. Kits are available on Monday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Voorheesville Public Library. Supplies are limited; registration is recommended. For more details, visit voorheesvillelibrary.org.