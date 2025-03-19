Dog Man Party

Children in grades 2-5 and their caregivers can enjoy a “Supa Dupa” Dog Man Party with games, crafts, an obstacle course, and a themed photo booth inspired by the popular book series. This event takes place on Wednesday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Helderberg Room at the Guilderland Public Library. More details are available at https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

How Women’s Liberation Transformed America (Virtual)

Award-winning journalist and author Clara Bingham will discuss her latest book, The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed America, 1963-1973, offering insight into a decade that defined the feminist movement. This virtual discussion will take place on Thursday, March 20, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. To register and obtain more information, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

Linda Brown Jazz Project

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a performance by the Linda Brown Jazz Project, honoring the contributions of female jazz innovators. This musical event will take place on Sunday, March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Guilderland Public Library. More information can be found at https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

Dreams We Chase: An Author Talk with Novelist Jennifer Weiner

(Virtual Event)

Bestselling author Jennifer Weiner will discuss the emotional depth and inspiration behind her latest novel in this engaging virtual conversation. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. To register and obtain more information, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

Spring Craft Fair

The Guilderland Public Library will host a Spring Craft Fair, featuring a variety of handmade crafts. This event takes place on Saturday, March 29, in the Helderberg Meeting Room at the Guilderland Public Library. For more details, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

Wordsmith and Wonder:

An Author Talk with Jodi Picoult (Virtual Event)

Join acclaimed New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult for a virtual discussion on her newest novel, By Any Other Name. This event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. To register and obtain more information, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

The Stories, Science, and History of Trees (Virtual Event)

Smithsonian Horticulturalist Matthew Fleming will guide attendees through the hidden world of trees, sharing insights from The Tree Book: The Stories, Science, and History of Trees. This virtual event takes place on Tuesday, April 8, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. To register and obtain more information, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

The Thrill of Writing Action, Adventure, and Suspense (Virtual)

Bestselling author Gregg Hurwitz will discuss the craft of writing action-packed adventure novels in this virtual conversation. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. To register and obtain more information, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month.

More information

For more information on these and other events, visit https://guilderland.librarycalendar.com/events/month or contact the Guilderland Public Library at (518) 456-2400.