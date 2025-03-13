Get growing!

Our seed library returns this spring with a selection of open-pollinated vegetables, herbs and some flowers. Seed packets can be selected in-person at the Information Desk while supplies last. Limit of 5 seed packs per household.

Seed libraries like ours support sustainability and food security by allowing the community free access to the means of growing their own food.

New to gardening? You’ll find some items in our Library of Things highlighted below that will help you cultivate your burgeoning hobby. Borrow a soil meter and keep your plants healthy by checking the pH and moisture of the soil, as well as the amount of light they receive with our all-in-one soil meter. You can also check out a seed starting kit, which includes two warming mats and adjustable grow lights. Got garden pests? Set up one of our trail cameras to keep an eye out for any critters helping themselves to your garden’s bounty. Visit bethpl.org/borrow/library-of- to see what’s available.

Go on a Story Stroll

Stretch your legs on a stroll around the library building featuring a brand-new story – “Snowballs” by Lois Ehlert. Follow along as a family creates a clan of snow people and pets to feed the local wildlife using various seeds and household items as decoration. This Story Stroll comes complete with the talking points to engage you as you go.