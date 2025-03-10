Maple Syrup

Monday, March 10 from 7:30-7:30 PM

Everyone loves the taste of maple syrup. But why does a tree taste so sweet? Learn how trees work, why sugar is so important, and—best of all—get a taste of real maple syrup. Presented by Anita Sanchez. Please register at libr.info/maple or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Jigsaw Puzzles

Thursday, March 13 from 2:00-4:00 PM

Have fun and socialize while working on jigsaw puzzles! Please register at libr.info/puzzles or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Family STEAM with Mathnasium

Thursday, March 13 from 6:30-7:15 PM

Who knew math could be exciting & fun? Mathnasium will prove it! Kids in grades 4-6 and their adult caregiver will explore unusual topics, such as Pizza Math, Yahtzee, Fibonacci numbers, Pi Day, and more! Trained staff from a local Mathnasium learning center will bring expertise and create a memorable evening. Please register at libr.info/FamilySTEAM or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)