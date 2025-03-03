Author Talk with Dennis Sullivan

Please register to join author and historian Dennis Sullivan as he reads and discusses his latest book, “Caesar the Killer: A Man Who Destroyed Nations So He Might Be King”, Thursday, Mar. 13 at 6:30 p.m. “Learning to do justice to the great villains of history can help us cast a cooler eye on the malevolent leaders who have swarmed onto the world stage in our time.” – James J. O’Donnell, Arizona State University. Free copies of the book will be available to the first ten attendees, courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

Author Talk with Adam Knight

A native of upstate New York, Adam Knight is an author and teacher in northern New Jersey. Adam will give an author talk at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Mar. 2 on his book “Made of Iron: The Dina Jacobson Story”. “Made of Iron” is the inspirational tale of Dina Jacobson, who lived through the worst horrors of the twentieth century and went on to share her message to future generations: Don’t hate. Speak out against intolerance. And never let anything like the Holocaust happen again.

Craft & Chat

Adults are asked to please register to join us at 10:30 a.m. and/or 6 p.m., Wednesday, Mar. 5 for a fun craft and some casual conversation with friends. Project and supplies are provided.

Messages from Survivors

Voorheesville Public Library welcomes “Messages from Survivors,” a traveling exhibit about the Holocaust that will be on display until Friday, Mar. 14. This exhibit is made possible by a partnership with Upper Hudson Library System and The Memory Project Productions, Inc.