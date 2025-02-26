The library by the numbers

Our 2024 annual review is now available online and at the library Information Desk. It is a by-the-numbers look at some of the library’s achievements in the past year. Every number represents the important work of library staff and the voracious appetite this community has for library services.

At the library

Door count at the library continues to climb as patrons of all ages drop in for story times, musical events, history talks and more. Last year, we clocked 221,744 in-person visits. A generous percentage of people in the community – 18,632 – are also active cardholders. Do you know someone who would like a library card? You can sign up online at bethpl.org.

Digital checkout options

Libby/OverDrive remains the most popular digital platform with 148,245 checkouts in 2024, but our cardholders also have access to Hoopla, Kanopy and Flipster.

Big borrowers

Bethlehem patrons are known as “net borrowers,” which means that over the course of a year, our cardholders borrow more items from across the Upper Hudson Library System than we send out. Last year, our cardholders borrowed 69,027 items from across the system while our library loaned out 56,866 items.

For every interest

Our librarians were very busy in 2024 planning 1,032 events and activities that inform, educate and entertain, and the public responded by turning out in droves! Total program attendance was at 41,169. Expect more of the same great quality programs in 2025 as we strive to provide opportunities for lifelong learning, cultural enrichment and professional growth.

A robust collection

We continued to add to our total collection in 2024. While print books remain our bread and butter, we are able to grow our digital collection without losing any shelf space. Our digital and physical collection includes 279,288 items. We are also quick to add in-demand copies in both print and digital to reduce waiting times. Is there a title you’d like to see in our collection? You can suggest a book by visiting bethpl.org/patron-suggestions.

Trustee candidate info

Nominating petition forms and informational packets are available at the library for candidates interested in serving on the Board of Trustees. There are two seats with five-year terms on the 2025 ballot. They are currently held by incumbents Lisa Scoons and Laura DiBetta. Scoons will be stepping down at the end of her term and DiBetta is seeking re-election.

A Little Sunday Music

Our next Little Sunday Music concert on Sunday, March 2, at 2 p.m. is sure to be a popular one! Enjoy a fun and energetic program with music from Bartok, Porro, Paganini and Schenectady composer Esta Blood as the Musicians of Ma’alwyck celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Demystifying

Artificial Intelligence

Are you AI curious? Join Dr. Kristine Gloria for a discussion of all things artificial intelligence on Tuesday, March 4, at 6 p.m. We’ll learn how it works and talk about the opportunities and potential harms, as well as the many ways AI shows up in your life. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.