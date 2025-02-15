Nimblefingers Exhibit

Please be sure to visit the library during the month of February to view all the lovely handiwork created by members of the Nimblefingers group. From quilts to baskets, needlepoint to knitting, these crafters create beautiful pieces. Their annual display brightens our library every dreary February.

Cooking Up Fun with Books

Children in grades 2-5 need to register early for this hands-on workshop. Join us at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 as we read and cook our way through the popular book title, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs! Participants will have the opportunity to make homemade meatballs as they learn kitchen safety and sanitation procedures, recipe reading and equipment identification. Children will enjoy their cooking creations for lunch. Please have long hair tied back to participate. Each child who attends will receive a copy of the book.

Messages from Survivors

Voorheesville Public Library welcomes “Messages from Survivors,” a traveling exhibit about the Holocaust, survival, and resiliency from Monday, February 10 through Friday, March 14.

Visitors to the Library will find six panels that tell the story through photos, text, and links to video interviews with the survivors and their families. Roz Jacobs, exhibit co-creator, and the daughter of one of the survivors, shares this quote from her mother, “No one could believe things could get so bad. But they did.” Their message to the world is, “Don’t let it happen again. No place. In no country.” This exhibit is made possible by a partnership with Upper Hudson Library System and The Memory Project Productions, Inc.