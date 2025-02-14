In Case of Emergency:

The Basics of the iPhone Medical ID App & Health App

Thursday, February 13

2:00-3:00 PM

Learn the basics of updating Medical ID and the Health app on your iPhone. This enables first responders to access your name, emergency contacts and medical history/allergies if you become unconscious. Register at libr.info/iPhone or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Puzzle Swap

Saturday, February 15

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Bring a gently used puzzle to swap for a ‘new’ to you puzzle. No limit on the number of puzzles to swap, however, organizers will monitor. Any piece count is allowed. Please secure puzzle boxes with a rubber band or bag pieces. If your puzzle is missing pieces please put a sticky note on the box with the number of missing pieces. No Dollar Tree puzzles please. Register at libr.info/PuzzleSwap or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)

Puppet People Performance of “Goldi Rocks”

Thursday, February 20

6:30-7:15 PM

Enjoy a mesmerizing performance by the Puppet People! The talented, professional puppeteers will present their Goldi Rocks puppet show for children ages 3-8 and caregivers. They never fail to entertain! Register at libr.info/GoldiRocks or call 518-458-9274 (option 4)