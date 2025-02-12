Impress us with origami

Are you an origami aficionado? Drop by the Information Desk on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to show off your folding skills for the chance to win an origami-themed prize. Children and adults are invited to participate. Supplies and prizes donated by Tuttle.

Need tax forms?

We’ve got ’em!

Tax season has begun, and we know that for many people, the library is their go-to for forms and information. The library has federal tax forms available now and state forms are expected sometime in the middle of February. Did you know we can also print copies of ANY tax form for you at the Information Desk?

Make it a museum day

Chilly days are made for museums, and we’ve got your ticket!

Check out our huge collection of individual and family passes to dozens of regional museums, including Albany Institute of History and Art, the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, MASS MoCA, Hildene, Olana State Historic Site, and more for free.

Museum passes may be borrowed for three days and are available first-come, first-served; there are no requests or renewals. Many are even available to reserve and print from your home. Please be sure to check museum websites for hours and current exhibit information, as well as any ticket reservation requirements. Some museums may ask you to show your library card with your pass when you arrive.

Our museum pass collection is generously supported by the Friends of Bethlehem Library. See what’s available at bethpl.org/museum-passes.

Your library on YouTube

Visit our YouTube channel to watch our monthly board meetings live, learn more about library services – including tutorials for using our library app or making a Creativebug account, explore some DIY crafts with our librarians, and enjoy recordings of past programs from the Bethlehem Historical Association.

Dungeons and Dragons

for adults

Join us for a newly added one-shot session of Dungeons and Dragons for Adults on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6-8:30 p.m. The adventure begins with a group of heroes who are hired to patrol the troubled streets of Neverwinter, a prominent city on the Sword Coast of the Forgotten Realms. From contention with the actual city guards to rumors of people disappearing, and cultist activities, the only thing clear is that the group may have gotten into a plot far more dangerous than any could imagine. Sign up at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Squishmallow painting

Make an adorable canvas painting of a Squishmallow on Friday, Feb. 21, from 3-4 p.m. You can also bring along your favorite Squishmallow friend for company. For ages 8-12. Sign up at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Handy tools to borrow

Get your home in ship-shape this winter with help from our Library of Things. Check your house for cold spots or appliances that are wasting power with our home energy audit toolkit. Use our laser level to find the perfect location on your wall for your new shelves, pictures, or other home projects. Borrow our home inspection kit for access to several tools that can detect temperature and moisture levels. It even includes a stud finder. See what else is available at bethpl.org/borrow/library-of-.