Magic and Juggling Show

Come one, come all at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 as we celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day. Magician Jackie Reynolds will amaze us with her magic and juggling show and conclude with creating balloon animals for children to take home. For families of all ages. No registration required.

All Aboard the Story Train

Please register for this sensory friendly storytime for children ages 3-7, with a caregiver. Join us at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb 8, as we start off with interactive stories, songs and dance. We’ll end the hour-long program with playtime! Come socialize with us!

Craft & Chat

Adults are invited to register for this relaxing mid-Winter craft program on Wednesday, Feb. 5. You can sign up for the morning group, from 10:30 to noon, or the evening group, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. You can even sign up for both if you’d like to. All project supplies are provided.

Messages from Survivors

Voorheesville Public Library welcomes “Messages from Survivors,” a traveling exhibit about the Holocaust, survival, and resiliency from Monday, February 10 through Friday, March 14. Visitors to the Library will find six panels that tell the story through photos, text, and links to video interviews with the survivors and their families. Roz Jacobs, exhibit co-creator, and the daughter of one of the survivors, shares this quote from her mother, “No one could believe things could get so bad. But they did.” Their message to the world is, “Don’t let it happen again. No place. In no country.” This exhibit is made possible by a partnership with Upper Hudson Library System and The Memory Project Productions, Inc.

Winter Weather Policy

If the Voorheesville School District delays opening by two hours or closes for the day due to inclement weather, all morning library programs will be cancelled. Please call ahead for any afternoon or evening programs.