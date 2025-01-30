Even more e-books

Can’t find what you’re looking for in our e-collection through Libby? Bethlehem cardholders, as well as others in the Upper Hudson Library System, now have access to e-books and audiobooks from three other partner libraries: Mid-Hudson Library System, Mohawk Valley Library System, and Southern Adirondack Library System.

This is a boon for readers looking for uncommon titles or additional books in a series they are working through.

To access these other collections, open your Libby app and go to the menu. Once there, select “Add Library.” You will be prompted to search for a library. Enter any of our partner library systems mentioned above. Tap “Sign In With My Card.” Under “Partner Libraries” select Upper Hudson Library System and sign in.

Need help accessing this new service? Ask one of our librarians at the Information Desk or give us a call at 518-439-9314.

Pro tip

Need a little extra time to enjoy your digital download from the Libby app? The default loan period for eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines is two weeks, but you can change it to up to 21 days simply by logging in to your account and clicking “settings.”

Hoopla has it today

If there’s a wait for what you’re looking for in Libby, you might want to give Hoopla a try. With Hoopla, you have on-demand digital access to e-books and audiobooks, digital magazines, movies, music, comics and TV shows.

You can also turn to Hoopla if you need a quick refresher of the first two books in Rebecca Yarros’ wildly popular Empyrean series: “Fourth Wing” and “Iron Flame.” Both are available as on-demand audiobook downloads, so you’ll have something to keep you busy while you wait for your copy of “Onyx Storm” to become available.

Visit bethpl.org/borrow2/hoopla to get started.

Suggest a book

Still can’t find what you’re looking for on Libby or Hoopla? Bethlehem cardholders can suggest a title for purchase by the library. Chances are, if you’re looking for it, someone else might be interested in it too.

Suggest a title at bethpl.org/patron-suggestions.

Join the conversation

Whether French is your first language or you are an enthusiastic beginner, come to our next French Conversation Club session on Monday, Feb. 3, at 3:30 p.m. to practice speaking. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Spice Sharing: Star Anise

Looking to try out some new recipes, and share ideas with fellow home cooks? This month, our Spice Sharing program will focus on star anise. Prior to the program, sign up to pick up a sample packet of the spice along with a few recipes that feature it. Then meet Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and share recipes. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Blind Date with a Book

Valentine’s Day is coming up, so why not schedule a date … with a book? Join us Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. for a round of speed dating with library staff-recommended books. Make a connection? We’ll set up a date by placing a hold for you. Sign up online at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.