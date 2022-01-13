The teens care group will take part in the 2022 Students Rebuild: World Needs Challenge at 1p.m., Jan. 28.

Students will become “artivists,” using color, images, and words, to design posters to amplify the messages they care about. For each piece of artwork shared with Students Rebuild, the Bezos Family Foundation will make a $5 donation to support projects that carry a global impact.

Come to the library or join us on Zoom to learn about the five world needs in the challenge and find your focus issue.

Grab & Go

for Adults

If you can’t make it to the Craft & Chat program, don’t worry, we have you covered. Register online to pick up a craft kit that you can do at home. These are easy projects that only require some creativity to bring them to life. Pick up the kit after 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24.

Winter Bingo

From January 1 through January 31, you can play library BINGO to win some fabulous prizes. Receive a bookmark, pin or magnet for the first 2 rows completed. Complete the entire card to pick a prize from the prize box. You can pick up a BINGO card at the library, or print one from our website.

Holiday Hours

The library will close at 5 p.m., Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If the Voorheesville School District delays school by two hours, or closes for the day due to inclement weather, storytime will be cancelled. For all other programming, please call ahead to confirm the library will be open.

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler