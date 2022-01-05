Teens and adults are invited to a beading workshop at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Experience is not needed for this project. You will learn some easy beading techniques that may start you on to a new hobby. If you are already experienced, join us to create something beautiful using our large selection of beads.

Winter Bingo

From January 1 through January 31, you can play library BINGO to win some fabulous prizes. Receive a bookmark, pin or magnet for the first 2 rows completed. Complete the entire card to pick a prize from the prize box. You can pick up a BINGO card at the library, or print one from our website.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 2-5, with caregiver, will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the library. All storytimes have an emphasis on early literacy that will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Some of the themes for January are Winter Wonders, Birthdays!, and Silly Socks. Registration is limited. Check our online calendar for specific dates, or call the library for more information. If the Voorheesville School District delays school by two hours, or closes for the day due to inclement weather, storytime will be cancelled. For all other programming, please call ahead to confirm the library will be open.

Free museum passes

Looking for something fun and different that you can take the whole family for a reasonable cost? We have many free passes to area galleries and museums. Stop by and see what’s available at your local library.

— Lynn Kohler

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.