ur trusty computer coach, Robin, is ready to help you get the most out of your Apple device. She can also assist with the Learning Express tool on our website to help you craft a winning résumé. Sign up on the Events tab of our website for your 1:1 virtual hour-long appointment Mondays, Jan. 3, 10, 24 or 31, at 6:30 p.m.

Night Owls

“The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper, centered on 1950s Washington D.C. intrigue, is the subject of our next monthly evening book discussion on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate via Zoom.

Genealogy Help

Ready to explore your family tree, delving deeper into generations past? Professional Genealogist Lisa Dougherty can provide customized virtual family history consultations to augment your research on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. Register on the Events tab of our website for the link.

Intuitive Eating

Tired of the January dieting ritual? Looking for a fresh and sustainable approach to healthy nutrition? Registered Dietitian Mariel Baron provides the knowledge and inspiration needed to ditch restrictive diets and ultimately find freedom through a five-part virtual program entitled “Intro to Intuitive Eating: A Non-Diet Approach” starting Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. This evidence-based approach heightens awareness of feeling full and promotes a positive, confident attitude towards food. Sign up on the Events tab of our website.

— Luanne Nicholson