Did you know your Bethlehem library card lets you borrow from our vast collection of books, movies and more and also gives you access to the 28 other libraries in the Upper Hudson Library System? Prefer to go digital? Our e-book and e-audiobook collection includes thousands of titles and is expanding all the time. We also offer video streaming services and a huge selection of online learning tools. When you borrow instead of buy, you can save hundreds of dollars a year!

The library is about more than books and media, though, and even if you are already a frequent library user, you might not be aware of all the “extras” we offer.

• Programs, concerts and events for the whole family – from early literacy and book discussion groups to craft and sewing classes.

• Laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to borrow for digital access on the go.

• Online language-learning and citizenship resources.

• On-site printing, copying and faxing.

• Employment resources.

• One-on-one tech help.

• 24-hour WiFi at 5 locations throughout town.

• An expansive Library of Things where you can borrow board games, household tools, musical instruments, telescopes and more.

• Passes that offer free admission to dozens of area museums.

• Most importantly, we are a community gathering place where EVERYONE is welcome. If you have any questions, we’re here to help. Give us a call at 518-439-9314 or email [email protected]

We look forward to your next visit to Bethlehem Public Library.

— Kristen Roberts