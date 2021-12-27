Children ages 3 to 7 w/caregiver are invited to join Mrs. Brown at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, for an interactive stuffed animal themed storytime. Wear your PJ’s and bring a stuffed animal buddy for a bedtime story. Your stuffie will be invited to stay for a fun-filled sleepover at the library. Who knows what mischief they will get into! Teen volunteers will help entertain your stuffed buddies, and take pictures to share with you on Saturday, Jan. 8, when you pick up your friend. Please register once per family.

Teens care

Students in grades 6 and up, with sewing machine experience, are invited to register for this baby blanket project. Unless circumstances dictate otherwise, this will be an in-person program, held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the library. Community service certificates will be given to participants.

Winter wonders storytime

Winter is here, with it’s freezing temperatures, snow, and sparkling beauty. Children ages 2 to 5 w/caregiver are invited to join us at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, for a theme-based storytime, that will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Please register once per family.

Bead creative

Teens and adults are invited to a beading workshop at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Experience is not needed for this project. You will learn some easy beading techniques that may start you on to a new hobby. If you are already experienced, join us to create something beautiful using our large selection of beads.

Curbside pickup

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler