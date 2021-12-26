Don’t let yourself feel cooped up this winter. Head out for some fresh air and enjoy an outdoor story at our newest Story Stroll at Elm Avenue Park featuring “We Walk Through the Forest” by Lisa Ferland.

Story Strolls promote literacy, physical activity and time together for caregivers and children as you follow a story along on a numbered path.

Looking for even more Story Strolls? Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/programs/children/enjoy-a-storywalk for a list of Story Strolls in our area.

Big data at your fingertips

If you are looking to grow your business or seek out new career or marketing opportunities in the new year, get a head start with Bethlehem Public Library’s powerful digital research tool, Reference Solutions (formerly ReferenceUSA), a big data resource that grants access to continuously updated business and residential information in the U.S. and Canada for research, marketing, job seeking and more.

Local small business owners and marketing professionals can get a leg up and optimize marketing prospects using the data available through Reference Solutions, as well as the site’s sophisticated mapping tool that helps identify potential customers. Beyond the marketing and business possibilities, Reference Solutions is a valuable tool for general research, such as locating individuals or information about healthcare professionals.

To access the site through Bethlehem Public Library, visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the “Research” tab. On the research page, you’ll find Reference Solutions listed in alphabetical order. The service is free for anyone to use on-site at the library, where the data collected can be downloaded and saved. Bethlehem patrons can also access the site remotely using a library card.

Technology fund

The Krakower-Storch Family Technology Fund, established at the end of 2016 by Bethlehem residents Joe and Naomi Storch, is used by the library to purchase items for our collection that use technology to inform, educate or entertain. In the five years following the creation of the fund, Joe and Naomi have pledged to match up to $1,000 per year of other donations.

There are so many ways that advances in technology can bring about positive changes in our lives, but many times those advances aren’t affordable for individuals. Adding these types of items to our collection – where they can be used and borrowed by many – means they can have a much broader impact on our entire community.

The library is so grateful to the Storch family for the establishment of this fund to strengthen and extend our current spending in the area of new technologies for public use.

To contribute to the Krakower-Storch Family Technology Fund, please contact Library Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick at (518) 439-9314, ext. 3022. You can also donate online through the Friends of the Library page on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/about-us/friends-of-bethlehem-public-library.

Storm and ice warning

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts