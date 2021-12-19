Let’s meetup via Zoom for an interactive storytime on Thursday, Dec. 16 and 23, at 10:30 a.m., ideal for children ages infant-age 5. We’ll read books, sing songs and enjoy a fun time together! Please register online, where you’ll find a list of common household items that can be used with the songs and rhymes. We also read picture books to viewers every Friday on our YouTube channel.

Trustees Meet

The Guilderland Public Library Board of Trustees will convene virtually for their monthly business meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. These meetings are accessible live on GPL’s YouTube channel, and archived there to view anytime. Public commentary may be submitted to: [email protected]

The Dogs of Chernobyl

Thirty-five years after the nuclear power plant disaster at Chernobyl, Ukraine, animal expert Stephen Quandt traveled there to participate in a spay/neuter and research campaign for feral dogs. Using his own photos and videos from the trip, Stephen will share the remarkable stories of hope, life, resilience and heroism (both human and canine) that emerged on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 6:30 p.m. Sign up for this uplifting and informative program on the Events tab of our website.

New Podcast Episode

The latest podcast installment of “How Did You Find It?” debuts on Friday, Dec. 17. It’s accessible on all major platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google, Anchor and Breaker. Your feedback is always welcome at: [email protected]

Virtual Crafty Chat

Whether you knit, stitch, sketch, paint – whatever craft you dabble in – join our online session Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 10:30 a.m. and tell us about it! We’d love to chat, share tips, discuss crafty books we’re reading, and maybe even inspire one another. We’ll also be chatting about our favorite Creativebug Daily Practices. Register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom link.

Holiday Schedule

The library will be closed Christmas Eve Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Day Saturday, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day Saturday, Jan. 1. We will closed at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve Fri. Dec. 31. We extend our best wishes for a healthy, happy holiday season!

Y2K Virtual Escape Room

Travel back in time with us to New Year’s Eve 1999 to stop the Y2K computer bug and save the future! Join us Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. for this engaging virtual escape room for ages 16 and up, and have fun reliving the late 90s in the process. Register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom link in advance.

Night Owls Online

“The Hellfire Club” by Jake Tapper is the next selection of our monthly evening book discussion on Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. Get a head start on this book in advance of our virtual meetup! Please register on the Events tab of our website for the link to participate via Zoom.

GPL Gift Guide

Looking for holiday ideas? Let us help! Get product reviews from Consumer Reports; try out our Library of Things gadgets before you buy; and craft homemade gifts, decorations and culinary creations with Creativebug under the Learning Tools section of our website. We’re always happy to assist – just ask!

Dial A Story

All ages can unplug from technology and take a break with our Dial A Story line. Simply call 518-456-2400 and press 5, then choose 1 for an adult story; 2 for a children’s story; and 3 for an international story, updated regularly.

Browsing Hours

Masks are required for ages two and up. GPL policies based on current COVID conditions are outlined in our Pandemic Operations Plan, accessible on our website. Current hours are: Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m; Friday 9:30 am – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

— Luanne Nicholson