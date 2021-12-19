December is a fine time to hunker down with a pile of books or a bunch of movies, and our Book and Media Bundles and Binge Boxes make it easy to do just that. There’s no need to worry about making multiple trips out and braving the crowds, the cold or the icy streets – the library offers one-stop “shopping” that will keep you entertained for days.

Who doesn’t love a nice surprise? Our Book and Media Bundles offer the same sense of mystery and excitement you get when opening a gift. When you sign up for one, our librarians hand-pick selections just for you based on the reading preferences you share through this form: www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/book-bundle-request. We use that information to narrow down 10 curated picks in your favorites genres and formats – maybe with a surprise or two thrown in!

Oh, and there’s no fee, which can be a welcome thing this time of year. The only plastic you’ll need is your library card.

Book and Media Bundles are available for adults, teens, grade-schoolers and “read-to-me” children up to age 6. You will be contacted by e-mail or phone when the items are ready for pickup. Questions? E-mail [email protected]

Are you tired of Netflix but looking for a collection of binge-worthy films in one simple package? Look no further! We have hundreds of themed binge boxes to check out. With binge boxes, you can choose from themes like “Marvel’s Avengers,” “Tempt Your Palate” or “Didn’t See That Coming” and you’ll get a pre-selected set of 4-6 films that fit the bill. For example, the “Coming of Age Stories” binge box includes: “Boyhood,” “The Edge of Seventeen,” “Lady Bird,” “Paper Towns,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Spectacular Now.” There is a collection for every taste and age group.

To see what’s available, search the catalog at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org for “Binge Box.”

A message to Community Room users

Our Community Room has been in high demand since we have reopened it to public use, and we recognize that it may not be as available as it has been in the past. This is due to a number of factors, including the need for a larger space for library-hosted programs and a smaller booking window. We will continue to monitor the situation, but please note that the library’s board room is available for smaller groups to use, as well. For more information about booking a public meeting room at the library, go to www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/book-a-space.

Ancestry.com changes

We’d like to remind you that at the beginning of the new year, Ancestry.com will no longer be available for off-site use. Users will need to access the resource while at the library. This is a return to the company’s pre-pandemic terms of use.

Use Libby to get e-books

In early 2022, the legacy OverDrive mobile app will no longer be available to download and will be phased out. Current OverDrive app users are encouraged to switch to Libby.

The Libby app makes it easy to borrow OverDrive e-books, audiobooks and magazines to read on your phone or tablet. Download Libby from your app store. Setup is simple for new users and current OverDrive app users. Need help? Give us a call at (518) 439-9314.

— Kristen Roberts