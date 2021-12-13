The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library is an advocacy group dedicated to increasing public awareness of the library, and their generosity has supported many important library programs and services. Want to know more? The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library are holding their annual organizational meeting on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m. New Friends and those interested in the all-volunteer group are always welcome.

At the annual meeting, members of the Friends will vote on agenda items and select those serving on the Board of Directors. The meeting will take place in person at the library. Masks are required. Those who would like to attend virtually using Zoom can contact Friends President Jeremy Johannesen at [email protected] for the meeting link.

Some of the library’s most popular activities and services are supported by the Friends, including author visits, community events like Trunk or Treat, our summer and winter concert series, as well as museum passes and our growing Library of Things collection.

The Friends also support the Krakower-Storch Family Technology Fund founded by Joe and Naomi Storch to purchase items for the library’s collection that use technology to inform, educate or entertain.

If you would like to play a greater role in this community organization, introduce yourself at the next meeting or contact the Friends liaison at [email protected] or visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/about-us/friends-of-bethlehem-public-library.

Explore graphic novels on Hoopla

One of the great things about Hoopla, which gives you on-demand access to popular e-books, audiobooks, streaming video and music, is its vast selection of graphic novels and comics.

Fans of the genre will appreciate the diverse collection of 15,000+ titles from dozens of different publishers (not just big names like Marvel and DC) and including works spanning different genres and interests from the last 100 years.

Both fans and newcomers to graphic novels will like Hoopla’s user-friendly browsability. You can search by genre, publisher, audience or popularity, and you’ll also find links to series pages with other volumes and editions listed. The digital reading experience is also a plus, with Hoopla’s built-in technology that enables full-page and panel-by-panel views for an immersive experience.

If you haven’t yet explored the world of graphic novels, Hoopla’s expansive catalog gives you the perfect excuse to check it out! Visit hoopladigital.com to get started. Bethlehem cardholders can borrow 10 titles a month.

Time for

some trivia

Compete for bragging rights as the top know-it-all at our Thursday, Dec. 9, Trivia Night! Get together over Zoom with other trivia buffs for an evening of wit and whimsy focused on wide-ranging general trivia knowledge. We’ll be self-scoring on the honor system. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Click here to sign up. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Get our

e-newsletter

For the most up-to-date building and program information delivered to your inbox, subscribe to our e-newsletter. We promise to keep it short and sweet, and we won’t overload your inbox!.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed Friday and Saturday, Dec. 24-25, for the Christmas holiday, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, for New Year’s.

Storm and ice warning

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts