DELMAR-Our technology classes for adults are a great way to pick up new skills and learn more about the library’s online resources in a low-key, friendly environment.

Join us for one of two sessions of “Crash Course: Scholarly Research with Gale Academic OneFile” to get a jumpstart on your research and brush up on your searching skills while browsing scholarly sources from Gale Academic OneFile. This database contains millions of periodical sources on a variety of subject areas including: sciences, criminal justice, economics, history, political science and more! With a few tips, you can dig deep into your research right from home. This is a virtual program, and all participants will be emailed a Zoom link prior to the event. Classes will take place Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. OR Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Closing reminder

Just a reminder, the library will be closed all day Friday, Dec. 3, for staff training.

Time for

some trivia

Compete for bragging rights as the top know-it-all at our Thursday, Dec. 9, Trivia Night! Get together over Zoom with other trivia buffs for an evening of wit and whimsy focused on wide-ranging general trivia knowledge. We’ll be self-scoring on the honor system. The fun starts at 7 p.m. Click here to sign up. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Get our

e-newsletter

Creativebug

The season of gathering and giving has begun. Create beautiful handcrafted gifts and make entertaining easier by watching expert-led online classes for artists and makers of all ages and skill levels at Creativebug, an online resource that provides thousands of high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos.

Visit the library’s Research webpage at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the Creativebug link to get started. If you haven’t used Creativebug before, you will need your Bethlehem library card to set up a free account.

Storm and

ice warning

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

— Kristen Roberts