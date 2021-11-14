Join us for the 1:30p.m. and/or 6 p.m. program, Tuesday, Nov. 23. Registration is needed for this in-person class where we will be making a fun craft supplied by the library. Enjoy some time with fellow crafters as we gather for casual conversation and crafting fun.

Cybersecurity 101

Join presenter John Love for a Zoom presentation on cybersecurity, 9:30 a.m., Nov. 13. Learn about Malware, including ransomware, and how to identify possible Malware attacks. Learn how to protect your equipment and data, at home and at work. Please register to receive the Zoom link. Recommended skill level is beginner.

Intro to Cloud Computing

Is your cell phone clogged up and displaying “low storage” alerts?

Want to email large batches of photos without a hitch?

Need to access your files on the go?

Worried about online data safety?

Join us at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 as we explore the mysterious “Cloud,” and learn how you can use tools like Dropbox and Google Drive to get files and photos moving automatically between your various devices.

This class is a lecture with demonstrations, taught online, via Zoom. Please register online or call the library for registration assistance.

Recommended skill level is intermediate.

Tuesday Storytime

Children ages 2 to 5, with a caregiver, are invited to our indoor preschool storytime, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16. Enjoy an interactive storytime that will include an art activity that can be completed at the library or taken home. Please register once per family.

Library Closed

The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 18, for staff training.

Holiday Hours

In observance of Veteran’s Day, the library will close at 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11.

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler