Books & Beyond – Wednesday, May 19, at 11 a.m.: “Daisy Jones & the Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Fiction Book Discussion – Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m.: “Daisy Jones & the Six,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Nonfiction Book Discussion – Monday, May 10, at 7 p.m.: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama.

Talk and Taste Cookbook Club – Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. “Any Cookbook,” by Vegan Author Nava Atlas.

Middle School Book Club (grades 6-8) – Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.: “Roll With It,” by Jamie Sumner.

Please register online each month to receive the private meeting link for any of these virtual book discussions. Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Email marketing with Mailchimp

Join trainer Nate Heyer on Thursday, April 29, at 7pm to learn how to use Mailchimp for Email Marketing! This session will be held online via GoToMeeting. Please register online, using links on the library calendar. This class is provided by the Upper Hudson Library System.

When to Claim Social Security

Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP, AEP on Friday, April 23 at noon for this virtual presentation about Social Security. Please register online for the Zoom link.

Register for virtual programs

To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791. Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 518- 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup.

— Lynn Kohler