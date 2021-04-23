For more than 50 years, Earth Day has been a reminder that our planet is worth protecting. What better way to celebrate than by heading outdoors and enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of an Upstate spring with our friends from the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy? Join us at the Phillipin Kill Preserve in Bethlehem Thursday, April 22, at 10 a.m. for an Earth Day in Nature event featuring stories and a nature-inspired craft followed by a short hike.

Masks and social distancing are required. Remember to be ready for the outdoors. Long pants and appropriate footwear are recommended, along with a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, and water and snacks. To register online, go to mohawkhudson.org/events. This event is co-sponsored by the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy.

Trivia night for film fans

Did pandemic stay-at-home orders this past year have you catching up on the backlog of movies you’ve been wanting to see? Or did you find comfort in the carefree classics of a bygone era (maybe streaming them on Kanopy or Hoopla with your library card – www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/borrow/ebooks-emagazines)? Even though new releases were few and far between, the Academy still has plenty to pick from in 2020.

If you’re a big movie buff with a knack for remembering interesting actor tidbits and movie lore, then we’ve got just the ticket! We’re hosting a special pre-Oscars Movie Trivia Night Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m. where friendly competition is the name of the game. We’ll be self-scoring on the honor system, and the winner gets bragging rights as the Movie Trivia Master. Visit our online calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

A way with words

Share your original poetry for a chance to win during the month of April – aka National Poetry Month. From April 1-30, e-mail your work to [email protected] Poems using visual elements may be emailed as pdfs. Be sure to tell us your phone number and grade level (if applicable) when sending your poems. Winners will be posted online in May.

Need some inspiration? How about this: Write a concrete or shape poem by arranging the words of your poem into a shape that depicts what you’re writing about.

Bundle up or binge

Not sure what to read, watch or listen to next? Our Book Bundles include selections hand-picked for you by one of our librarians based on the reading preferences you share through this form: www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/book-bundle-request. We use that information to narrow down 10 curated picks in your favorite genres and formats – maybe with a surprise or two thrown in!

Bundles are available for adults, teens, grade-schoolers and “read-to-me” children up to age 6. Questions? E-mail [email protected]

We also have dozens themed binge boxes to check out.

— Kristen Roberts