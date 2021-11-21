Congratulations to Gail Brown, Head of Youth and Family Services at Voorheesville Public Library. Mrs. Brown was named Public Librarian of the Year by the New York State Library Association. Her dedication and commitment are well known among her peers, and it’s nice to see her get some well deserved recognition.

Craft & Chat

Is afternoon or evening more convenient for you? Either way, we have you covered! Join us for the 1:30 p.m. and/or 6 p.m. program, Tuesday, Nov. 23. Registration is needed for this in-person class where we will be making a fun craft supplied by the library. Enjoy some time with fellow crafters as we gather for casual conversation and crafting fun.

Preschool Storytime

In person, indoor preschool storytimes are back! Check our online event calendar for this weekly Tuesday morning program. Some upcoming themes are The Sounds of Music, Happy Holidays, and Kindness & Giving, just to name a few. Children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver will enjoy an interactive, theme-based storytime. There is always an emphasis on early literacy that includes an art activity that can be completed at the library or at home. Registration is required.

Teen Time

Students in grade 6 and up are invited to stop by the library after school on Friday, Dec. 17. You can play games with friends, make something with our crafts supplies, or just relax and unwind. Registration is required.

Library Closed

The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 18, for staff training.

Holiday Hours

The library will close at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24 in observation of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Regular hours will resume at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 26.

Curbside pickup is available during all open library hours.

Masks are required of all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status.

— Lynn Kohler