Delmar-

Letters to the Editor,

I’m writing to say that I can picture the unfortunate use of an inappropriate term at the recent school board meeting as you describe it (“Board of Ed Losses Chance to Educate”), but there was something kind of sensationalist and mean spirited about the way it was reported.

It sounds like everyone involved put a lot of thought into the selection and donation of children’s school books designed to raise cultural awareness, and that’s quite a damper you threw on the much larger good for a single slip of the tongue.

People make mistakes. Not everyone generally trying to do good is at the same stage of progressive awareness and reassessment. And there is no one true imperious unforgiving movement of the day, or shouldn’t be.

— Shawn Purcell