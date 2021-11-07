Slingerlands

To the Editor,

Everyone agrees the Rail Trail is terrific. However, I have a concern, which I suspect is shared by others. I am a walker. But I can’t tell you how many times I have had bicyclists speed by me without any warning whatsoever. It can be scary. So my question is this. Why can’t the town require that bicyclists have a bell on their bikes?

As it’s become more popular, the walking paths on the Rail Trail have obviously become more compressed. While I understand that bells may not be required in other contexts and I am personally not opposed to bicyclists riding the Trail, some move pretty quickly . And frankly, I am worried that someone who does not hear , will step out and unfortunately, someone could get hurt. Particularly children ducking out; which we have all seen.

— Steve Coffey