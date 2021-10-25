<p class="p1">David DeCancio is a great fit for our town board. We met back in 2014 as board members of Bethlehem Opportunities Unlimited (BOU). He has been as enthusiastic and helpful on BOU\u2019s board now as he was back in 2014. David comes to the table with good ideas and a willingness to bring those ideas to reality. The skills he possesses to be a high-quality BOU board member are the same skills he will use as a Town Board member. I can say with certainty that David is involved as a community volunteer not to check a box or because it will make his resume look good. He is involved because he believes in the mission. BOU provides programs and initiatives that promote the well-being of the youth in the Bethlehem community.<span class="Apple-converted-space">\u00a0 <\/span>David volunteers to make that mission a reality.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p1">I am not affiliated with any political party. I vote for the person and what they stand for. David is inclusive, passionate, reliable, a good listener, honest, and an effective leader. Here\u2019s an example of who David is. David learned that not-for-profits could be involved with First Night Bethlehem. It was his idea to represent BOU on the First Night Bethlehem planning committee and he secured approval from our board. He knows that this event is a fun and safe event for the whole community, especially our youth. He worked to ensure that the teen talent show was a success. And the added bonus was that BOU benefited from part of the proceeds from First Night Bethlehem. It is his forward-thinking efforts, where he is willing to roll up his sleeves and get things done, that illustrates that David is a very qualified candidate for the Bethlehem Town Board. I hope you will join me on Tuesday, November 2 and vote for David DeCancio.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2"><i>Cindy Ferrari, <\/i><\/p>\r\n<p class="p3">Delmar<\/p>