It’s not a presidential election year nor a statewide one, but it’s a really important one for our community.

After voting for the local offices, there are several state and local ballot proposals that I will turn my attention to.

I am voting yes on Proposal 2 to add the right to clean air and water to the State Constitution. It is time for all New Yorkers to have a right to breathe air and drink water that won’t make them sick or lead to an early death.

I am also voting yes on Proposal 6 so our town gets the funding needed for complete streets. This proposal is about as common sense as it gets. I don’t think Delaware Avenue between Elsmere Avenue and the town line is a safe road. Proposal 6 is about securing state and federal grants to make it safer for drivers, for bicyclists and pedestrians. The stretch of road is designed for an era of vehicles being the only mode of travel. But people are increasingly turning to other modes to move around. A four-lane road without a turning lane, crosswalks or bike lanes is not safe for anyone. It is time to modernize this section of road.

Peter Iwanowicz

Delmar