Election Day is around the corner and there are a number of impressive candidates running for office in the Town of Colonie. Today, I am writing to express my support for my colleague, Jennifer Whalen, candidate for Colonie town justice.

As an Albany Law School graduate, Jennifer was admitted to the bar in 1992. She went on to work in private practice and then served as an assistant Attorney General for the New York Department of Law, followed by an Assistant Counsel at the New York State Racing and Wagering Board. She has a vast amount of litigation experience and knowledge that will serve her well on the bench.

In 2015, Jennifer was elected to the Colonie Town Board where she was a strong advocate for an open and transparent government. In 2019, she was elected to the Albany County Legislature.

Jennifer always puts her constituents first and has proven to be an effective and level-headed leader. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been a valuable resource for struggling families and businesses throughout Albany County. She supports job-creating proposals and budgets that hold the line on taxes, and she has never been afraid to ask hard-hitting questions.

As a member of the Legislature’s Board of Elections Task Force, Jennifer advocated for improved security measures to keep Board of Elections employees, local residents and voters safe.

In addition to serving as a legislator, Jennifer currently has her own law practice and owns the Whalen Group, a real estate firm.

Working alongside Jennifer has been a pleasure, and her toughness, bipartisanship and instincts are unmatched.

As town justice, Jennifer would look to the law and the constitution for instruction, as she has throughout her long career practicing law. She would never be influenced or deterred by political interests — she truly is the trusted, independent, respected voice we need.

Jennifer’s experience and accomplishments speak for themselves, and there’s no one more qualified to serve as town justice.

With all three seats up for election in November, Jennifer has my vote and deserves a spot on the bench.

Frank Mauriello

Minority Leader

Albany County Legislature