The Town of Colonie is a large suburban community with many complex issues. An effective town supervisor must have proven, varied experience, and a demonstrated ability to work with others. Peter Crummey has shown a commitment to public service and has over 40 years of experience in a variety of capacities, and proven record of working with others. I have spoken with both candidates and expressed my concerns on many issues, including public safety and mental health issues that affect all of our communities. As a retired police chief with over 32 years of total service and someone who has worked closely with many town departments, I firmly support Peter Crummey in his candidacy for town supervisor.

Peter has been a town judge for over 20 years and I can personally attest to his fairness and integrity on the bench. I’ve seen it. Not only does Peter have experience as a town judge, he has experience as town attorney working on a variety of issues affecting our town, including zoning board issues. He also has also served as a county legislator for eight years adding to his varied experience.

Having served on the Town’s Budget Committee for six years, I also saw Peter Crummey demonstrate his capacity for organizing and submitting annual budgets for the town’s Justice Department, as well as supervising employees. The Town of Colonie has a history of supporting public safety, including last year’s Town Board resolution supporting the men and women of the town Police Department. As town judge, Peter has been a steadfast supporter of public safety, including our excellent EMS Department and 12 great volunteer fire departments. With the recent New York state legislation that negatively impacts public safety it is extremely important, in my opinion, to have a firm supporter in our local government.

The town has many great employees and department heads that ensure things get done and are done right. Having proven experience working effectively with other agencies and various departments, experience supervising employees and experience with fiscally responsible budgeting is critical for the town supevisor position, and the success of the town.

Over the years I have attended numerous community events where Peter Crummey took the time to attend and listen to people with varied backgrounds and opinions. That history of caring and community involvement is very important to continuing a healthy local government. I believe that Peter brings all the right stuff and experience to the office. I have worked closely with many Town Board members and department heads from both parties and we accomplished many things by working together cooperatively. I think Peter will continue in that tradition.

Jon Teale

Town of Colonie Police Chief

Retired