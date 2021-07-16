Editor’s note: The author is a committee member of the Bethlehem Democratic Committee.

Dear Editor,

In a few months Bethlehem residents will have the chance to vote on the Bethlehem Complete Streets project, an effort to renovate a 1.3 mile strip of Delaware Avenue at the same time as essential infrastructure repair is being done. I personally like the idea of getting two birds with one stone – if we need to address antiquated pipes and crumbling asphalt, why not improve this 1.3 mile strip of the road to make it safer for our kids and easier for patrons to access. I also understand the trepidation that some people feel about this roadwork and the initial disruption it may cause.

The best way to address these concerns and ensure this project moves forward in the best way for Bethlehem families, businesses, and visitors, is through educating the public and having respectful discussions and debates where we let all reasonable arguments be made. That is why I am so confused why some people opposed to this project have resorted to fear-mongering, personal attacks on social media, and even imitating a website address and graphics to advance their anti-renovation message.

Why would anyone go to such extremes to oppose a relatively simple piece of suburban road maintenance and modernization? We should be able to have reasonable arguments without resorting to scare and smear tactics.

Gary Ginsburg

Glenmont