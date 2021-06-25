The coming election will be critical to the future of Colonie, yet most voters know little about the town candidates and where they stand on the issues facing us.

Sally Courtright’s April letter to the editor urging us to examine where the supervisor candidates stand on environmental issues caught my attention and the later suggestion for multiple debates seems an excellent and necessary way to become informed. In addition to the perennial issues of commercial and residential development, traffic, paving, and open space, the steady warming of our world raises significant new issues for the coming decades.

We are fortunate that our location will warm but be spared many of the worst effects of climate change. However, our geographic advantages will pose new problems as climate migrants flee not only other countries but the increasingly oppressive climates of our southern and western states. Factors such as a more moderate future climate and greater water availability will make upstate New York increasingly attractive as people begin to flee rising coastal waters, severe weather events, prolonged droughts, water shortages, and extended wildfire seasons. Older cities around the Great Lakes are planning for a future where their milder climates, water availability, plus the space and infrastructure to absorb more people are likely to attract major future growth. Colonie should also be looking beyond just the next few years to prepare for the inexorable changes that are coming. For example, any current decision that fails to protect our water resources will be viewed in hindsight as extremely foolish.

There are many important issues to be discussed before next Election Day. I have been encouraged to see on social media that some of the candidates for town offices are trying to address them. But there should be wider opportunities for voters to become informed. I hope that some neutral parties such as the League of Women Voters or League of Conservation Voters can organize at least two or three debates to provide those opportunities. The future of our town deserves that consideration.

Paul Fisk

Latham