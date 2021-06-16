I wish to commend Jim Franco for his recently published detailed analysis regarding the pros and cons of a sale of our town’s Stony Creek Reservoir.

As you know, the Stony Creek Reservoir is situated in the Town of Clifton Park and was long ago purchased by our town and established as our reservoir in 1953. This purchase of land, and the water it contains, was accomplished under the leadership and foresight of longtime Colonie town Republican supervisor, William K. Sanford, for the purpose of providing an additional source of water for our town.

Our current town supervisor told all of us in attendance at a recent public hearing, regarding the reservoir, that it cannot be sold this year. Further, I am unaware of any candidate, seeking town election this year, proposing to sell our town’s reservoir.

The reservoir remains a valuable asset to our town and should remain as such.

Thank you for your continued informative journalism.

Sincerely,

Peter Crummey,

Former Colonie town justice and candidate for Colonie town supervisor