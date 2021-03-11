Challenge yourself while benefiting a great cause.

This year, the Colonie Library’s March Reading Challenge is to read for Ronald McDonald House Charities. “Read for RMHC-CR” is a reading based community service project that raises funds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region through partnerships with local public libraries.

In addition to helping the children and families served by RMHC-CR, the program promotes the value of community service, encourages reading, and provides 10 percent of funds raised back to the library. Readers of all ages are invited to participate: adults, teens, and children. Participants will seek out family and friends to sponsor their reading for the month of March with pledges of either a flat amount for all reading accomplished, or a specific amount of money pledged per minute read. There will be certificates and prizes for those who reach the $10 and $100 benchmarks.

Participants should register online at http://libr.info/RMHC or in-person at the library.

Expanded hours

The library has recently expanded hours to accommodate more in-person, after-work use.

The building is now open Mondays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Current services include express computers on a drop in basis, printing/copying/scanning, tax forms, browsing and checkouts for items, curbside pickup, and virtual technology support appointments and classes.

Simply wear a mask and come right in — no appointment required.

Check out colonielibrary.org for more information about safety and service levels.