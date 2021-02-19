The next meeting of the Craft & Chat club will be Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. Grab your latest project and join fellow crafters as we relax, and enjoy some casual conversation about whatever we feel like talking about. Register online to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Virtual Preschool Storytime

No registration is needed, and the video link will be available on the Library website and social media sites, to view at your convenience. Families of preschoolers can pick up a free take & make bag at the library each week, from Tuesday-Saturday.

The bag will include the storytime thematic art activity of the week. Check out some of these storytime themes:

Color My World! Available beginning March 2.

Up, Up, and Away!! Available beginning March 9.

Discussion Dates

Books & Beyond – Wednesday, March 17, at 11 a.m: “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng

Fiction Book Discussion – Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m: “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng.

Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” by Yuval Noah Harari

Talk and Taste Cookbook Club – Thursday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m: Top Secret Recipes Step-by-Step by Todd Wilbur

Middle School Book Club (grades 6-8) – Wednesday, March 31, at 4 p.m.: “We’re Not From Here,” by Geoff Rodkey.

— Lynn Kohler