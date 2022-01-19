By Fran O’Rourke – KeyBank Capital Region Market President

Supporting our communities and the people and businesses of the Capital Region is a fundamental part of KeyBank’s purpose. We invest in our neighborhoods to lift up and honor the people and places who keep our communities full of hope.

It’s important to do this when times are good and even more important when times are tough. That’s why all of us at KeyBank were so proud to continue giving back to the Capital Region through the fifth edition of #KeyBankAssists.

Starting on Giving Tuesday, KeyBank teamed up with Nellie Ackerman-Vellano from Feed Me 518 to stand with local restaurants and their customers across Albany. KeyBank surprised patrons at several local restaurants with gift cards, as well as with gift cards giveaways on Feed Me 518’s social channels. The gift card purchases delivered support to small businesses and individuals as our community continues to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. As part of this effort, KeyBank also donated $5,000 to CC MOVE Food Distribution to support their efforts to help families in need during the holiday season. Additionally, KeyBank and Nellie Ackerman-Vellano donated $5,000 to Mechanicville Area Community Service Center, Inc.

Nationally, Food Network star Molly Yeh lent her voice in this effort as well, spreading the word on social media about what #KeyBankAssists did across the country to support our communities, small businesses, and families.

KeyBank originally launched #KeyBankAssists in April 2020. Through it, we have already provided more than $1 million to support communities across the country. This includes support to 225 small businesses nationwide and 115 community organizations and nonprofits.

With our nation still impacted by the spread of COVID-19, efforts like #KeyBankAssists are designed to support the well-being of our communities. While we have made strides in recovering from the pandemic, many businesses, nonprofits, and individuals in the Capital Region are continuing to struggle economically. Despite our progress, our communities still need our help and all of us at KeyBank were pleased to be able to provide this much needed assistance that will help businesses, individuals and non-profits sustain and get through COVID-19.

As a bank, we are honored to support the people and businesses of Albany and the surrounding area through the financial services and guidance we provide. But our efforts don’t stop there.

Our recently extended and expanded $40 Billion National Community Benefits Plan helps build strong, safe neighborhoods through investments in affordable housing, mortgage and small business lending, renewable energy, volunteerism, and transformative philanthropy.

At the end of 2021, our teammates in the Capital Region nominated several non-profits to receive a $2,000 donation as part of our 2nd Annual Kindness is Key effort. Organizations that received funding as part of this program include:

Refugee and Immigrant Support Services Of Emmaus Inc (RISSE)

YWCA of the Greater Capital Region

Saratoga 4-H (Cornell Cooperative Extension)

FarmOn! Foundation

Operation at Ease

KeyBank also made a $10,000 year-end donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

The new year brings a new set of opportunities and challenges, prospects, and setbacks. But no matter what happens, there is nothing we can not overcome when we work together as a community. I wish you health and prosperity in the new year and want you to know how proud all of us at KeyBank are to serve this region, see it grow and help it prosper. Happy New Year!

About the author: Fran O’Rourke is President of KeyBank’s Capital Region Market. She may be reached at either 518-257-8733 or [email protected] All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and subject to change. Equal Housing Lender. KeyBank is Member FDIC © 2022. KeyCorp.This material is presented for informational purposes only. CFMA #220103-1376428

Volunteer Opportunities Help Your Kids Catch the Spirit of Giving The new year brings new opportunities to find ways to help others in our community and teach our young ones how to share their joy with others who are less fortunate. Here are some tips for finding age-appropriate ways to get your children involved in holiday giving and community service. How to Find a Giving Project The simplest way to let your kids take part in volunteer opportunities is to have them join existing projects that have opportunities for children and teens. Ask whether any of your local schools, faith organizations or charitable groups need young volunteers. If you don’t find the perfect fit among existing volunteer projects in your community, consider creating your own. Encourage your children to think of ways they can help and which groups or organizations might welcome their assistance. Ideas for Young Children Create handmade greeting cards to deliver to a local senior center or to mail to service members overseas.

Bake cookies for first responders at your neighborhood station. Those too young to use the oven can help stir the batter and add the decorations. Ideas for Teens