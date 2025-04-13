DELMAR — In a funeral industry increasingly dominated by corporate ownership, Meyers Funeral Home in Delmar remains one of the few still operated by the family whose name is on the sign.

Stephen Meyers, who took over the business from his father, Ben Meyers, says that distinction matters—especially in a small, close-knit community like Bethlehem. “The name on the sign is the person you’re actually dealing with,” he said. “There’s no commission-based sales, no managers to ask. When you call, you get me.”

Ben Meyers founded the funeral home in 1968 after earning his license from the Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in Syracuse. A lifelong resident of Delmar and Coeymans Hollow, he built the business from the ground up, serving local families with quiet dedication. Now 84, he’s mostly retired, but still stops by. “He’s in his 80s and still does all the yelling,” Stephen joked.

Stephen, a Bethlehem Central graduate, earned his bachelor’s degree at Eastern New Mexico University and later obtained his funeral director license from Simmons as well. He returned home to join the business officially in 1991, though his involvement started much earlier. “I grew up living at the funeral home,” he said. “I’ve been helping out since I was a kid.”

As larger chains have purchased funeral homes throughout the Capital Region, often keeping the local name but changing the people inside, Meyers Funeral Home has stayed the course. “Two of my competitors have sold,” Stephen said. “It means something to some people to know who they’re dealing with during one of life’s hardest moments.”

From its location across from Bethlehem Central High School, the funeral home continues to serve the community it has been part of for more than 55 years—with the same family behind every door.