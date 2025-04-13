Summer concert series starts with Art D’echo on July 9

LATHAM – Located at 107 Old Niskayuna Road in Latham, the Friends of Pruyn House, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was established in 1983 to restore, conserve and preserve the Pruyn House Complex, its buildings and grounds. The Friends, utilizing the site, serves as the educational, historical, and cultural center for the Town of Colonie.

The Pruyn House was built between 1825-1830. In 1825, Robert Dunbar, agent of the Van Rensselaer Manor leased this property from the Patroon, Stephen Van Rensselaer III.

In 1832, Mr. Dunbar turned over the lease to his nephew, Casparus Francis Pruyn who became the owner of the property in 1839 following the death of the Patroon. Mr. Pruyn, sixth generation in America, his wife Ann Hewson and their children were the first residents of this house. One of their sons, Robert Hewson Pruyn, was educated at Albany Academy, Rutgers College, studied law and was later one of the founders of Albany Law School. In the mid-1800s, he served as the US Envoy to Japan, appointed by President Lincoln.

An inventory of the contents of the house was found and has been of immense value in determining the way the house would be furnished, up to the 1850s. Current house furnishings were acquired through donations, purchases with some items on loan.

The Pruyn House as well as its grounds and other outbuildings are open to the public, by appointment, for free tours year-round. Beginning July 9, six consecutive Wednesday evening “Concerts in the Barn” will be held. The entrance fee to attend a concert is $5. In addition, a multitude of historic, musical, educational, holiday, and community programs are offered throughout the year.

Please consider becoming a Member of the Friends of Pruyn House to take advantage of all these incredible activities.

For more information, please call 518-783-1435.