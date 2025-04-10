Where modern conveniences dine with traditional charms

LATHAM – Tucked away in Latham, the Century House has been a cherished landmark since 1949. Founded by Jim and Dorothy O’Hearn, it began as a small inn and has grown into a beloved restaurant and event venue known for its warm hospitality and rich history. Despite its long-standing traditions, the Century House has mastered the art of blending classic charm with modern sophistication—offering guests a dining and event experience that feels both familiar and refreshingly contemporary.

When you walk into the dining room, you’re immediately struck by the traditional Federal-style décor—dark wood accents, soft lighting, and elegant furnishings that transport you to another era. But look closer, and you’ll notice subtle modern touches: seasonally refreshed table settings, contemporary art pieces, and thoughtfully updated spaces that make the atmosphere feel current without losing its timeless appeal.

The same balance is reflected in the menu. While the Century House remains loyal to its roots with classics like its famous slow-roasted Prime Rib—a guest favorite offered as a special on Wednesday nights—it’s not afraid to evolve. The culinary team regularly experiments with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients to create modern takes on traditional dishes. Signature offerings like Lobster Mac n Cheese and Lobster Rolls sit comfortably alongside fresh chef-driven specials, ensuring that every visit offers something new and exciting.

Events at the Century House are just as thoughtfully executed. With a range of flexible event spaces, the venue can host intimate bridal showers and corporate meetings, or large-scale weddings for up to 300 guests. Recent updates to the event rooms have introduced modern furnishings and state-of-the-art amenities, creating a stylish backdrop that still reflects the Century House’s timeless charm. The hands-on involvement of the family ownership ensures every detail is handled with care, from the menu to the service.

After 75 years, the Century House remains a place where guests gather not just to eat, but to feel at home. It’s this ability to honor its past while embracing the present that makes it a true Capital Region treasure.

