DELMAR—At Kelly’s Pharmacy, customer service extends far beyond dispensing prescriptions. With locations in Greenville, West Coxsackie, and Delmar, this family-owned independent pharmacy has built its reputation on providing a personalized experience that larger chain pharmacies often struggle to match.

Co-owner Quinn Kelly, a pharmacist, operates the business alongside his wife and father, both of whom are also pharmacists. The pharmacy’s structure allows them to engage directly with customers, fostering an environment where patients feel heard and valued.

“We were in the same communities where we live so we’re all from this area so we’re all part of our communities as community members and we also operate here too,” Kelly said. “We’re not some out-of-state company that collects profits and then sends them elsewhere. We live and operate in the communities where we live.”

Unlike larger chains, where high prescription volumes can lead to rushed interactions, Kelly’s Pharmacy ensures a more personal touch by offering individualized consultations, medication synchronization for convenience, and blister packaging at no extra cost.

“We can align all of your medications to fill the same day every 90 days. So you cut your trips down,” Kelly explained. “We can blister pack your medications. Instead of spending one hour a week organizing your pill containers, we do that for you at no charge and it’s already set by time of day.”

Additionally, Kelly’s Pharmacy provides compounded medications tailored to specific patient needs, a service that many larger pharmacies do not offer. Walk-in immunizations, medication take-back

programs, and specialized counseling further differentiate the pharmacy from its corporate counterparts. Kelly attributes much of the pharmacy’s positive work culture to the hands-on approach of ownership.

“I clean my own toilets, I take out my own trash,” he said. “I am essentially a C-suite.” This level of involvement fosters a strong sense of teamwork and ensures that decisions made at the top are in the best interest of both employees and customers. “The idea that there’s no job that I don’t do, my wife doesn’t do, my father doesn’t do in this business—it just creates an environment that is employee-friendly.”

” We’re focused

on making sure

every interaction

is meaningful.

— Quinn Kelly,

Pharmacist and Co-owner of Kelly’s Pharmacy “

Customer feedback has also been a driving force in shaping the pharmacy’s services. Many patients appreciate the

accessibility of pharmacists, who are available for one-on-one consultations without the long wait times often experienced at large chain locations.

As the pharmacy continues to grow, Kelly remains committed to maintaining this high level of service. Plans to introduce a central fill pharmacy at the Delmar location aim to further enhance efficiency without compromising the personal connection customers have come to expect.

“We’re focused on making sure every interaction is meaningful,” he said. “Whether it’s a quick question or an in-depth consultation, we’re here for our customers.”

With nearly 15 years in business, Kelly’s Pharmacy remains dedicated to offering a customer-first approach, proving that independent pharmacies can thrive by prioritizing patient care and service excellence.