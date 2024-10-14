LOUDONVILLE— Life can be stressful and unpredictable. For Poul Olson, hot yoga has helped him navigate life’s challenges and find new joy.

Olson discovered his passion for the practice more than a decade ago after a years-long struggle with an unhealthy lifestyle. Since then, it’s been the foundation for how he manages life’s stressors and stays mentally centered.

He leaned into the practice six years ago when he was diagnosed with melanoma, the same deadly skin cancer that took his father’s life when he was younger.

“This was a curveball that I could have never imagined would hit me,” recalled Olson. “But through it all, hot yoga was an anchor in helping me work through my diagnosis and cope with this new reality of my life.”

Olson is now cancer-free and continues to make hot yoga a central part of his daily routine. His love of the practice follows his ongoing journey of self-discovery. “Hot yoga is a personal challenge to me,” he said. “It teaches you a lot about yourself.”

Later this fall, Olson will bring his passion to Loudonville, opening a new state-of-the-art infrared hot yoga studio called Helios Yoga. His vision is to create a welcoming, inclusive community where people can find classes and instructors who meet with anyone where they are on their own personal journeys.

Olson has taken inspiration from hot yoga studios across the country in the 850-sq.-ft studio. Curated elements include a state-of-the-art infrared heating system that warms the skin rather than the air; 5-mm of padded flooring to support floor and kneeling postures; and Ketra lighting that will change colors every 15 minutes throughout classes. Even more special, said Olson, will be the diverse group of talented and extraordinary instructors who will be leading the classes.

Helios Yoga comes straight from Olson’s heart. He wants everyone to experience the joy of hot yoga and feel how it can transform their lives. Olson also hopes people will feel a strong sense of community.

“They will be known and seen in the studio and be supported in their own journeys,” Olson said. “We hope people will feel that they are a part of something special.”

Helios Yoga will open later his fall at 260 Osborne Rd. in Loudonville Square. In the run-up to opening, Helios is offering founding memberships at $119 a month for unlimited classes for the first year. The initial offering will be 25 classes per week, seven days a week, across seven class types, with plans to expand the schedule over time.