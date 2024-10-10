DELMAR – Merriman and Pfister’s Marketplace is a family-run business that opened in May 2015 in Delmar’s Four Corners neighborhood. In June 2024, the business relocated to 340 Delaware Ave, Delmar. The owner, Kathy Agneta, explained that the intention behind moving to a larger space was twofold.

Primarily, it has allowed independent makers, artists, and creators to join Merriman and Pfister under the same roof, offering a brick-and-mortar experience. This space fosters collaboration among the business owners, and Agneta believes it enhances the shop’s appeal. Currently, the resident businesses are Laura Scott Designs, Vexillum, and Borrowed Beauty.

Laura Scott Designs is a working studio and retail shop that “makes and sells handmade artistic quilts, collages, and prints.” Vexillum Designs “creates beautiful wooden art with precision and care.” Borrowed Beauty Succulents offers unique succulent arrangements, currently featured in pumpkins and other gourds.

With the move, there is now space available to host classes. So far, there have been workshops in card making and bookbinding. In the future, offerings will include furniture building with mortise and tenon, candle making, and painting instruction. This classroom area is also available for various gatherings, such as book groups, craft groups, or as a place for people to work independently on projects while enjoying the company of others. Agneta says, “There is room on the calendar for you. Give us a call!”

The shop’s mission is “dedicated to increasing appreciation for, and creating access to, signature artisan-made gifts. We will assist in fostering a relationship and dialogue between artists, their works, and the community. We will strive to remain a good member of our community, both near and far.”

In line with this mission, Merriman and Pfister sponsors a Fall Holiday Market and Art Show, held this year on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Delmar.

Upcoming classes include Mixed Media, Cigar Box Art, and Art Journaling for Beginners.

For more information, call 518-588-7268 or visit the website at www.merrimanpfister.com.