Sarah Owens provides care on an individual base

I am local Family Nurse Practitioner Sarah Owens and have over 16 years of dedicated service to healthcare throughout the area. My career journey has spanned various critical settings, including the ER, pediatric ER, and most recently, Trauma surgery. For the past five years, I’ve been immersed in the challenging environment of a local level 1 trauma center, where I’ve encountered some of the most complex cases in the region. I decided to open my own practice to help offload our strained healthcare systems by providing care in the homes of people who need it.

Throughout my career, I have been deeply committed to fostering genuine connections, both in my personal interactions and with my patients. Through firsthand experiences as a patient, and a mother navigating the challenges of illness with my children, I understand the importance of prompt and personalized care. My goal is to bring back the old school approach to healthcare with house calls, and personal patient-provider relationships.

My practice offers house calls for a variety of urgent care conditions. These in-home visits provide all the care and supplies necessary for your specific needs. I also offer in-home school or sports physicals. As a mother myself I know how crazy schedules get and hope to make that rush to fit everything in just a little bit easier. If you prefer virtual visits I can provide telehealth appointments for a variety of your healthcare needs. When you allow me to care for you it doesn’t end with your visit. I am one phone call or text message away if you have any additional questions or concerns.

I created On Call Family Health with the intent to restore personal connections back into my practice, all while making things as convenient as possible. I envision a space where I can tailor my schedule to prioritize quality care within a more comforting environment.

My goal is for each patient to feel genuinely cared for, knowing that their individual needs are not only heard but also deeply understood and addressed.

Call 518-249-6889 or make an appointment online by visiting https://oncallfamilyhealth.com/.