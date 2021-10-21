Your windows should help keep your home feeling comfortable and looking its best.

As time goes on, your windows’ performance gradually begins to fade. Weather stripping is damaged, the seals begin to fail, and the various parts of your windows get brittle and break.

So, how exactly do you know when it’s time to finally replace your windows?

While some of the signs are obvious, others are harder to catch before it’s too late.

Thankfully, there are four telltale signs that let you know that it’s time to invest in replacement windows for your home.

Pets Always Know

We’ll start with one of the most obvious signs you need new windows: How comfortable the climate in your home is. If one or more rooms in your home are overly hot in the summer or frigid in the winter, it’s likely that your windows are one of the largest factors. Aside from yourself, pay attention to your pets as well! If even Fido needs a blanket every time the temperature drops outside, it’s time to start looking into replacement windows. New windows, especially versatile and resilient vinyl windows, are made of stronger materials than older windows, and can help keep your home feeling comfy and cozy – no matter the season.

Appearances Aren’t Always Deceiving

Minor aesthetic damages usually aren’t anything to be concerned about in terms of the state of your windows. However, significant physical damages usually point to failing windows. For example, if your windows constantly have foggy panes, that’s a sign that gas is escaping from between the panes and condensation has formed inside. Over time, that heat and water can loosen the seals on your windows. Similarly, chipping paint and an inability to hold a new coat of paint can mean water damage has set in. This water damage can also lead to moldy smells, another sure sign that your windows need replacing!

Bills, Bills, Bills

If your windows aren’t performing at their best, doesn’t it make sense that your energy bills would go up? It’s true – leaking or inferior windows lead to your heat and air conditioning filtering outside, reducing their efficacy inside and wasting your energy. Even if you can afford the extra money, heating and cooling the outdoors is wasteful and consumes more natural resources than is necessary.

Open Sesame

Even though it may seem obvious, if your windows are either too hard or too easy to get open/through, they’re probably at the end of their shelf life. Windows that are too hard to open are a safety hazard, especially in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency.

