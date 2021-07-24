In addition to helping Capital Region buyers and sellers, the agents at the Slingerlands branch office of Coldwell Banker Prime Properties were busy helping the whole community!

During last year’s Covid shutdown, we went into action, holding 2 very successful food drives in our parking lot and contributing to the ONE BETHLEHEM fund to support local businesses.

Our agents generously supported the Make A Wish Foundation, Toys 4 Tots holiday toy collection, the American Cancer Society, and the American Heart Association throughout that long year. In addition, we helped Catholic Charities in refurbishing the lodgings at Camp Scully and collected money for the Capital Region Food Bank. Branch Manager Kirsten Blanchard gives high praise to the Slingerlands Coldwell Banker agents: “Where there is a need, our agents deliver! All while breaking real estate records for sales in the Capital Region during the pandemic!”

Proudly serving our community for over 35 years! Our neighbors mean the world to us! TRUST. INTEGRITY. DEDICATION.