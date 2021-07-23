LATHAM — Sunrise Management & Consulting has launched the newest coworking space in the Capital Region, Sunrise Solars Coworking, where original ideas and abundant coffee percolate.

The suburban-based coworking option is well-suited for today’s needs as the region emerges from the pandemic. It is located in a brand-new building with private workspaces, windows that open, and high-efficiency air filtration. The building features cutting-edge architectural design to capture passive solar energy and rooftop solar panels.

“There were vast changes to the office market due to COVID,” explains Sunrise Management & Consulting President Jesse Holland. “Many office workers went remote, corporate footprints shrunk, and some companies went to a combined remote/in-person model. Awareness was at an all-time high of HVAC systems, MERV filtration, and the benefits of fresh air. We saw a departure of office workers from cities, and they were looking for a new workplace option.”

“Our location is ideally positioned to be a coworking space that meets today’s needs,” said Holland. “Our second floor is separated into office spaces that can be used for coworking or private office memberships with a turnkey office solution. Instead of having to pay for an office suite with a conference room, Internet service, and furniture all tied into a long-term lease, our clients like the flexibility of a membership model. They can also separately rent a conference room or event space for an hour or a day. Unlike many downtown workspaces, Sunrise Solars Coworking also offers free off-street parking without any hassle.”

Whether members need a private office, a coworking all-access pass, or a ten-day pass, Sunrise Solars features several options, including renting a conference room by the hour for nonmembers.