With deep roots in the Capital District, The Spinney Group brings decades of experience to the development and management of multifamily residential and commercial properties. Over the years, the company has cultivated strong ties to the community and has maintained the intimacy of a family-owned company that knows its residents on a first-name basis. Recently, the second generation of family-ownership, which includes members of the Ruthman, Feinberg, and Raynor families, has guided the company through a process of maturation and growth.

“We are a family-owned company, and our team members have meaningful relationships with each other and our residents, which translates into success for our organization,” said Morgan Ruthman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Spinney Group. In particular, Ruthman pointed to Jason Raynor, VP and Chief Operating Officer, as an embodiment of those values. “Jason personifies everything we are trying to achieve as a company, with professionalism, courtesy, and selfless dedication to his team members and our residents, and he has been instrumental in every aspect of our success”, said Ruthman.

Raynor joined the team in 2014 as the group’s Director of Facilities Management and immediately took on broad responsibilities and ownership of key aspects of the company’s operations. Ruthman noted that Raynor’s background in finance and knowledge of fundamental business practices were quickly put to use. More importantly, his role required him to become a primary point of contact with residents, where his affable nature and commitment to their satisfaction was readily apparent.

As COO since 2019, Raynor has continued to help the company evolve through implementation of technological platforms and other systems with a pragmatic, results-oriented approach.

“To the extent we’ve grown and we’ve adopted a more formal approach to our internal practices — that’s part of the maturation process — but we haven’t done so to the detriment of our ability to continue to connect with people. And Jason has been on the front lines with team members and residents to ensure that we retain our family-first, family-owned mentality,” said Ruthman.

Raynor’s experience was especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Raynor’s supervision, The Spinney Group was required to implement public health measures and quickly adopt new, flexible business practices. Raynor facilitated a transition to virtual property tours, online leasing, and remote working while also ensuring that team members in essential roles were kept safe. As maintenance calls came in, virus-mitigation protocols were followed to a level that left both residents and staff members comfortable and safe. “Our ability to navigate the pandemic was a direct result of Jason’s leadership and poise,” said Ruthman.

Above all, Raynor has gained the respect and appreciation of his team members, who see him leading by example and looking out for his team members on a routine basis. “How he goes above and beyond every day to make sure his staff is happy and healthy goes far above any normal employer,” said Kathy Joline, Maintenance Supervisor with The Spinney Group since 2019. “Jason always steps up and does his best to meet our needs. … No matter how big or small the problem is, he is always there to help any way he can. I can honestly say he is the perfect example of how a boss should be.”