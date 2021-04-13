GUILDERLAND — People first approach Your CBD Store with the intent of window shopping, but walk out leaving with an education.

Michael Burnett said his staff’s goal is to help answer questions – not push a product – that has blossomed into popularity in recent years.

“At Your CBD Store of Guilderland, we are a forum for education first, and retail second,” said the store owner. “We want to teach our customers what to look out for so that they can receive consistent results.”

The sale of cannabidiol products exploded onto the scene with the passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. The Farm Bill reclassified hemp and how it and products derived from it were handled under the federal Controlled Substances Act. It had long been associated with marijuana, a Schedule I controlled substance — but there’s a distinct difference between the two it finally recognizes.

Unlike marijuana, hemp products contain an extremely low concentration of the psychoactive compound known as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol — otherwise known as THC. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it falls below the 0.3 percent dry-weight threshold to be considered a controlled substance.

In other words, there’s no high.

“Essentially, CBD interacts with your body much differently than what people might expect,” Burnett said. “CBD produces no ‘high’ effect, [it’s] not mind-altering …. Some of our many products include tinctures, water-solubles, topical creams, capsules, edibles, skincare, and even many products for your pets at home.”

Burnett explains that our pets often go through the same anxieties and stress we do. Many of the customers who have visited his store have shared their experiences on the store’s Facebook page with glowing reviews.

The boom associated with the product has drawn attention from all demographics, Burnett said. One of the largest growing crowds comes from active seniors looking for something to soothe body aches.

“Seniors are certainly becoming more educated about their physical health as they age, and they are looking into alternatives to their prescription medications for a variety of reasons,” he said.

Burnett said he and his staff of employees are educated on the subject and can pass on what they know to customers. He also said, they appreciate their role in the education process and won’t step beyond the relationship a customer has with their personal physician.

“Some seniors are even paying a visit to Your CBD Store after consulting with their doctor,” he said. “At a rapid rate, we are also seeing seniors come in on the recommendation of their health care provider, and directing them to us for the education that we provide.”

Your CBD Store just recently started carrying SunMed’s newest product line Above & Beyond. The product is a Delta 8 and cannabinoid-rich formulation that Burnett said is supposed to provide more of the benefits from cannabinoids without the head fog. The product line comes in sprays, gummies and oil.

Your CBD Store is located in the 20 Mall at 2080 Western Ave. in Guilderland. For more information, visit https://cbdrx4u.com/find-us/new-york/guilderland or call 518-313-7019.